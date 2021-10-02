CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Borra Center for Health Sciences dedicated in Lima

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wr0Dy_0cFKfMVz00
The Borra Center for Health Sciences was dedicated Saturday in downtown Lima.

LIMA — The $21 million Borra Center for Health Sciences building was dedicated Saturday in downtown Lima.

In August of 2013, the Rhodes State College Foundation Board took action to acquire the properties for the downtown location.

In Sept. of 2014, the college received $10 million toward the construction of the building with $5 million coming from the Ohio Capital Bill and $5 million from the Ohio Small Campus Targeted Workforce Development Expansion Fund.

In October of 2018, the board approved a contract with Munger Munger and Associates Architects to design the facility.

Construction officially began in March of 2020.

On Aug. 23, 2021, students began classes in the new facility.

The 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility came in on time and under budget.

“We have over a million dollars left on our contingency which we can now use to begin to retrofit the backside of our main campus,” said Cynthia Spiers, Rhodes State College President.

Pier and Renee Borra, founders of Arbor Health Care and CORA Health Services, helped provide the additional funding through scholarships and made a transformational gift to the college.

“We’re very honored to be associated with the project,” said Pier Borra. It’s very nice to partner with Rhodes, particularly with Cynthia and her team to build the state-of-the-art facility so we’re excited about it.”

“When he made the call, I think we all just were so excited and thankful. He’s just a wonderful individual with a great vision for education,” Spiers said.

The downtown campus is just the beginning in Rhodes State looking to the future.

“It’s opened up a path to a lot of great future paths for Rhodes State also, where we’ve been able to expand programs, not only with the original plan of this building, but also on the main campus. Those goals we set and they’re being realized,” said Jane Krites, Rhodes State College board chair.

Matt Huffman, Ohio Senate President, would like to see a name change for the college. It once was called Lima Technical College before changing to Rhodes State College.

“I think we need to begin thinking about changing the name of this college to reflect the region,” Huffman said. Preferring to have the name Lima in there somewhere.

It’s a concept he’s brought up several times and believes it will help the college identify more with the Lima region.

“I think it would be fantastic,” Huffman said.

The college boasts an alumni family of 19,000+ degree graduates, 87% of whom live, work and raise their families in the region, according to statistics provided by Rhodes State College.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Lima, OH
Education
Lima, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
Lima, OH
Health
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Iraqi vote spurred by mass protests marred by boycott

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqis voted Sunday in parliamentary elections held months ahead of schedule as a concession to a youth-led popular uprising against corruption and mismanagement. But the voting was marked by widespread apathy and a boycott by many of the young activists who thronged the streets of Baghdad and...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
171
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy