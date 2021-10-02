Borra Center for Health Sciences dedicated in Lima

The Borra Center for Health Sciences was dedicated Saturday in downtown Lima.

LIMA — The $21 million Borra Center for Health Sciences building was dedicated Saturday in downtown Lima.

In August of 2013, the Rhodes State College Foundation Board took action to acquire the properties for the downtown location.

In Sept. of 2014, the college received $10 million toward the construction of the building with $5 million coming from the Ohio Capital Bill and $5 million from the Ohio Small Campus Targeted Workforce Development Expansion Fund.

In October of 2018, the board approved a contract with Munger Munger and Associates Architects to design the facility.

Construction officially began in March of 2020.

On Aug. 23, 2021, students began classes in the new facility.

The 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility came in on time and under budget.

“We have over a million dollars left on our contingency which we can now use to begin to retrofit the backside of our main campus,” said Cynthia Spiers, Rhodes State College President.

Pier and Renee Borra, founders of Arbor Health Care and CORA Health Services, helped provide the additional funding through scholarships and made a transformational gift to the college.

“We’re very honored to be associated with the project,” said Pier Borra. It’s very nice to partner with Rhodes, particularly with Cynthia and her team to build the state-of-the-art facility so we’re excited about it.”

“When he made the call, I think we all just were so excited and thankful. He’s just a wonderful individual with a great vision for education,” Spiers said.

The downtown campus is just the beginning in Rhodes State looking to the future.

“It’s opened up a path to a lot of great future paths for Rhodes State also, where we’ve been able to expand programs, not only with the original plan of this building, but also on the main campus. Those goals we set and they’re being realized,” said Jane Krites, Rhodes State College board chair.

Matt Huffman, Ohio Senate President, would like to see a name change for the college. It once was called Lima Technical College before changing to Rhodes State College.

“I think we need to begin thinking about changing the name of this college to reflect the region,” Huffman said. Preferring to have the name Lima in there somewhere.

It’s a concept he’s brought up several times and believes it will help the college identify more with the Lima region.

“I think it would be fantastic,” Huffman said.

The college boasts an alumni family of 19,000+ degree graduates, 87% of whom live, work and raise their families in the region, according to statistics provided by Rhodes State College.

