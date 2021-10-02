Steamboat Springs boys tennis playing their best ahead of regionals

The Steamboat Springs High School boys tennis team has hit the point in its season when they should be going out there to play their game and have some fun. “We’ve leaned on them and put pressure and made them work as hard as they can work and we’ve got to get to a point in time where they know how to play tennis and just have fun,” said head coach Bill Conway. “The only way I can get them to lighten up enough and think that way, is we have to change the mindset of what this match is.”