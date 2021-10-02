Jake Smith passes for 3 TDs, Harvard defense makes 3 INTs in 38-13 win over Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jake Smith passed for three touchdowns, Khalid Thomas made two interceptions and Harvard beat Holy Cross 38-13 on Saturday. Kym Wimberly opened the scoring by catching a Smith pass behind the line of scrimmage and racing 41 yards. Kaedyn Odermann added a 17-yard scoring grab, and Harvard scored 24 unanswered points in the first half. Adam Shepherd scored on a 29-yard grab to make it 31-13.www.boston.com
