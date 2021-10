COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Mitch Rossi is having the ideal senior season as a former walk-on for the Ohio State football team. In August, he earned a scholarship for his final semester. In September, he took the field with a defined role as one of the many tight ends the Buckeyes use in their offense. In October, he got in the end zone for his first career catch and touchdown in a 52-13 win over Rutgers.

