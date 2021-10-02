CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offense Notes: Michigan Effectively Opens Up Passing Game In Wisconsin Win

By Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the nation's top rushing defense faces off with the country's No. 5 ground offense, who wins?. Well, the Wolverines gained just 2.5 yards per carry, with their longest running being an eight-yard gain. The Badgers certainly got the better end of the run-game matchup, but the Maize and Blue were able to come out on top, 38-17, because of an element that has long been questioned this season — redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara's ability to execute and win the game through the air against a high-level defense.

