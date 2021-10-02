CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Annihilating Rutgers In All Phases

By Brendan Gulick
 8 days ago
Here are some first half thoughts from Ohio State's beatdown of Rutgers in the first half.

Halftime Score: Ohio State 45, Rutgers 6

It's hard to figure out exactly where to start - so much went so well for the Buckeyes during the first half. It wasn't perfect - allowing a 75 yard touchdown wasn't very good. But just about every other facet of the game was terrific. OSU scored five touchdowns on each of its first five possessions.

C.J. Stroud looks sharp and poised. His passes have some heat behind them today and they're mostly right on the money. This is far and away the best he's looked as a Buckeye.

TreVeyon Henderson took his very first touch of the game 44 yards (untouched) to the end zone. Denzel Burke followed that TD with a pick-6 two plays later and Ohio State raced out to a 14-0 lead with 11:33 left in the first quarter.

Henderson had 71 yards in the first quarter and didn't touch the ball after that, as Master Teague and Marcus Crowley led the backfield the rest of the way. Ryan Day told Big Ten Network as he went into the locker room that Henderson got a little banged up but that he was fine. Stroud has completed 14-of-18 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns.

Chris Olave made an unbelievable leaping catch while being drilled on the sideline and later on helped Stroud pull out a magic trick and scored on a 56 yard TD. Garrett Wilson showcased his speed by catching a crossing route and turning it into a 32 yard touchdown. Jeremy Ruckert is blocking well and has a few catches. Even Mitch Rossi scored on his first catch as a Buckeye.

The Buckeyes are averaging 10.7 yards per play in the first half. Considering they came into the game averaging a NCAA-best 8.60 yards per play through the first four games, the offense is continuing to showcase some incredible, high-powered stuff.

Defensively, Ronnie Hickman is flying all over the place and made a fantastic third down open field tackle in the middle of the second quarter. Rutgers failed on a 4th and short on the very next play.

The defensive line is doing a great job at the line of scrimmage and have made life challenging on Noah Vedral.

Even on the one defensive breakdown that allowed a 75 yard touchdown, the Buckeyes blocked the extra point.

I would expect to see some of the reserves playing in the second half, but not necessarily right away. I think Ryan Day will still have the starters out there to begin the third quarter and then will start to rotate in other guys after another series or two.

