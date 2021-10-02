Back on track? Ohio State clobbered Rutgers in the 1st half
Ohio State fell out of the Top 10 this week, and fans have been wondering if the Buckeyes could still be dominant this season. They look like they’ll be fine. The 11th-ranked Buckeyes are putting on a clinic at Rutgers right now, leading the Scarlet Knights 45-6 at halftime. They have 406 yards of total offense, including 273 yards from quarterback CJ Stroud in his first game back after nursing a shoulder injury last week. Stroud also has 4 touchdowns already.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0