Eagles activate Jack Driscoll and Josiah Scott from injured reserve

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles activated Jack Driscoll and Josiah Scott from injured reserve to the 53-man roster, according to an official announcement from the team. Driscoll and Scott were eligible to return to practice this week after being placed on IR leading up to the Eagles’ Week 1 game. Driscoll suffered a pectoral strain while Scott had a hamstring injury from Philly’s final preseason game.

www.bleedinggreennation.com

