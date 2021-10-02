Watch: Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison Following Another Pitt Offensive Explosion
The combination of Kenny Pickett to Jordan Addison was once again deadly as the Pitt Panthers won their 4th game of the season, 52-21 over Georgia Tech. Pickett finished the game 23 of 36 for 389 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. As for Addison, he caught 6 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. In the last 3 games, Addison has 7 touchdown receptions. Here are Pickett and Addison following this big Pitt win.pittsburghsportsnow.com
