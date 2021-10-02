CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison Following Another Pitt Offensive Explosion

By Mike Vukovcan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combination of Kenny Pickett to Jordan Addison was once again deadly as the Pitt Panthers won their 4th game of the season, 52-21 over Georgia Tech. Pickett finished the game 23 of 36 for 389 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. As for Addison, he caught 6 passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. In the last 3 games, Addison has 7 touchdown receptions. Here are Pickett and Addison following this big Pitt win.

