Watch: Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison Following Another Pitt Offensive Explosion

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is starting to generate a little buzz for the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback class for the 2022 NFL Draft is one that is anything but set in stone. With prospects like Spencer Rattler sitting in neutral, and others making a move, there’s still no telling what the class holds as the 2021 college football season moves into October. There could still be a riser waiting for their chance to shine in the national spotlight. One of those prospects starting to open eyes is Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO