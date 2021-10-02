CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These are the best rated Halloween costumes of 2021

By Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010I8D_0cFKbhiI00

(NEWS10) – An estimated $10.14 billion will be spent on Halloween-related goods this year — and plenty of that is going toward costumes, according to the latest numbers from the National Retail Federation .

The NRF, a Washington D.C.-based retail association, recently published the results of a survey that indicated that more Americans (65%) are planning to participate in spooky Halloween activities than in 2020 (58%). The NRF added that interest is actually nearing “pre-pandemic levels,” citing a 2019 poll in which 68% of Americans said they would be participating.

These are the top spots in the U.S. to go apple picking, according to Yelp

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor, and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

The survey, which polled over 8,000 consumers, also suggested that 46% of Americans are planning on dressing up and, collectively, will spend an estimated $3.32 billion on costumes.

The poll also revealed which costumes Americans will be wearing come Halloween night. Superheroes, perhaps not surprisingly, topped the NRF’s list of most popular costumes for kids, while more traditional costumes topped the list for adults and pets.

Keep reading for a full list of this year’s most popular costumes, according to the NRF’s survey.

Top 10 kids costumes

  1. Spiderman
  2. Princess
  3. Batman
  4. Superhero
  5. Witch
  6. Ghost
  7. Pumpkin
  8. Superman
  9. Zombie
  10. Avengers character

Top 10 adult costumes

  1. Witch
  2. Vampire
  3. Ghost
  4. Cat
  5. Pirate
  6. Batman
  7. Zombie
  8. Superman/The Joker
  9. Spiderman/Dracula
  10. Avenger character

Top 10 pet costumes

  1. Pumpkin
  2. Hot dog
  3. Superhero/Cat
  4. Bumblebee
  5. Ghost
  6. Bat
  7. Lion
  8. Dog/Witch
  9. Devil/Pirate
  10. Batman
Is it safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween? CDC weighs in

To estimate what Americans would be spending on Halloween this year and the ways they plan to celebrate, the NRF surveyed 8,061 consumers from Sept. 1-8, with the help of Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey also found that 45% of consumers plan to start shopping in September, and 39% the first two weeks in October.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Getting Spooky With Gen Z—Here Are the 25 Best Teen Halloween Costumes!

Every year, as Halloween creeps up, it can be hard to decide on a costume. And whether you’re a parent of a teen or a teen yourself, finding the right inspiration that aligns with a certain style and vibe might feel especially tricky. Fortunately, we have 25 teen Halloween costumes that will be perfect for hitting the neighborhoods, making a statement at a party, and/or stunning social media!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
moneytalksnews.com

Target’s New Price Match Policy and Early Deals Start Tomorrow

Hoping for a head start on your holiday shopping? Target Deal Days will offer savings on thousands of items for three days, Oct. 10-12. Target says the three-day shopping event will offer “deep discounts” on items across every category. Those items will include:. TVs. Beats headphones. Fleece. Video games. Vacuums.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shay
CBS DFW

The Most Perfect Dog Halloween Costumes

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to dress up the whole family, Duke and Buddy need their own costumes. Whether your pup loves watching Disney or just wants to unleash her inner wild animal, the Halloween costumes ahead are dog-approved. Whether you’re snapping pics for Instagram or trying to win the office dog costume contest, these looks will turn heads.Below, CBS Essentials has curated the most perfect dog Halloween costumes from Amazon, Chewy, ShopDisney and more. In them, your pooch will be spooking in style this Halloween.
PETS
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Avoid these common Halloween costume dangers

Children and adults may spend weeks planning their Halloween costumes. Movie or television characters, political figures, horror icons, or everyday heroes are among the most popular costumes each year. Much thought goes into Halloween costumes, and equal consideration should be given to ensuring the costume is as safe as it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Pet Costumes#Cdc#Cat#Nrf#Americans
ABC 4

DIY Halloween costumes for the whole family

Rose Storey Usenova brought the whole family on set today to show viewers Halloween costumes you can make yourself this year! Her husband, Sharif Usenov, daughter Lola, and dog Bear were dressed as the cast from Jurassic Park. Lola and bear were dressed as the dinosaurs and Ucee and Rose were the park rangers.
RELATIONSHIPS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

633
Followers
478
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy