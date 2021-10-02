Bully Ray Recalls Spike Dudley Asking Vince McMahon If He Had Any Good Pot
Spike Dudley unknowingly had an interaction with Vince McMahon that he immediately regretted. Bully Ray was the most recent guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, and during their conversation, the men exchanged Spike Dudley stories. All three agreed that Spike was a great person who had the respect of the locker room and would do anything to help get anyone over. Bully went so far as saying he hopes Spike is inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.www.fightful.com
