Memphis Police Department officer killed in crash near I-40 and North Watkins, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday that one of their own was killed in an interstate crash earlier in the day.

According to the Memphis Police Department, MPD officer Darrell Adams, 34, died after a crash near I-40 and North Watkins around 11 a.m.

Adams had been with the department for five years, since April of 2016, Memphis Police said.

MPD officer killed I-40 Watkins A Memphis Police officer died in a crash near I-40 and Watkins on Saturday, according to the police department. (TDOT)

The deadly crash shut down part of the interstate for much of the day.

Adams died at the scene, police said.

Police said that Adams was on-duty at the time, working the scene of another crash when he was hit by an oncoming 18-wheeler.

MPD Police Chief CJ Davis released the following statement.

“Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer’s family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.”

Darrell Adams MPD officer Memphis Police officer Darrell Adams died in a crash on Saturday, according to police. Adams, 34, served with the police department since 2016. (Memphis Police Department)

Police said the driver of that 18-wheeler has been detained, though no charges have been filed at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

