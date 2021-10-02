Driver Arrested After Stolen Mercedes Crashes into Power Pole in Oceanside

An Oceanside Police officer on a motorcycle. Courtesy Oceanside Police

The driver of a stolen Mercedes-Benz was taken into custody Saturday after he crashed into a power pole on Mesa Drive, knocking out power in the area, police said.

The Mercedes crashed into the pole at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Mesa Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of auto theft.

San Diego Gas & Electric also arrived at the scene to restore power to the area.

Oceanside police reopened Mesa Drive to traffic about 4:20 p.m.

– City News Service

Updated 8:40 p.m. Oct. 2, 2021