Oceanside, CA

Driver Arrested After Stolen Mercedes Crashes into Power Pole in Oceanside

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
An Oceanside Police officer on a motorcycle. Courtesy Oceanside Police

The driver of a stolen Mercedes-Benz was taken into custody Saturday after he crashed into a power pole on Mesa Drive, knocking out power in the area, police said.

The Mercedes crashed into the pole at 1:44 p.m. Saturday on Mesa Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of auto theft.

San Diego Gas & Electric also arrived at the scene to restore power to the area.

Oceanside police reopened Mesa Drive to traffic about 4:20 p.m.

Updated 8:40 p.m. Oct. 2, 2021

Times of San Diego

Man Hurt in Vehicle Rollover on Rain-Slicked Route 67 in Poway

A man was injured Friday after his pickup truck skidded on a rain-slicked road and rolled over into some bushes on State Route 67 in Poway, the Poway Fire Department said. The driver, whose name was not released, was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, said Battalion Chief Rodney Ortiz.
POWAY, CA
