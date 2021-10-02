CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide

By The Associated Press
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVfHD_0cFKaDSp00

CHICAGO (AP) — The death of an Illinois State Police trooper on a Chicago expressway has been ruled a suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Saturday.

An autopsy found District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason, 35, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said. His age was initially reported as 36 on Friday by state police.

The 11-year state police veteran died Friday shortly after the shooting around 2 p.m. on the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway on the city’s South Side, authorities said.

“He was an amazing District Chicago trooper,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said during a news conference Friday evening.

The trooper’s mother, Linda Mason, told the Chicago Sun-Times that her son had wanted to be an officer since he was a toddler. He was a Chicago native who dedicated his life to policing, she said.

“He was a sweetheart, and he loved everybody,” she said. “He just wanted to protect people and make this city and state better.”

On Thursday, the Illinois State Police announced it would more than double patrols in the Chicago area beginning Friday in response to a surge in shootings on expressways over the past two years.

There have been more than 185 shootings on expressways in the region this year, according to the agency, compared to a total of about 130 shootings last year, and just over 50 in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford men arrested for stealing car, beating driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Two men from Rockford were arrested and charged after beating a man and stealing his vehicle. The incident happened at the Belvidere Oasis on Interstate 90 westbound back on July 3, according to the Illinois State Police. Officers responded to a reported aggravated vehicular hijacking hit-and-run traffic crash at 6:58 a.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family of 2016 Rockford cold case victim wants answers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford family is reportedly desperate for answers and tips related to their loved one’s death. Cedric Merriweather, 36, went missing in November of 2016, and his body was later found in Kent Creek, with his death being ruled a homicide. Nearly five years later, Victoria Merriweather, Cedric’s sister, is still […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Head on collision in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A two vehicle, head-on collision happened Sunday in Rockford. According to the Rockford Police Department, the accident happened around 8 p.m. at Auburn St. and Rockton Ave. The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed as a result. One person was reportedly transported to the hospital with minor injuries. This story is developing…
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit man dead after vehicle crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) – A Beloit man has died after his vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and struck a tree. The police were notified about the accident that happened in the area of S. Paddock and W. Spring Creek Rd. around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Beloit Police Department. First responders located a white colored 1997 Ford Escort in the tree line north of the intersection upon arrival, where they found the 67-year-old driver pinned inside with severe injuries. A passerby had observed the vehicle against the tree and called 911, though it is unknown what time the crash occurred.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Mason, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Traffic accident in Roscoe leaves one dead

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) – A traffic accident in Roscoe Friday night has left one person dead. The Roscoe Police Department reportedly responded to the intersection of McCurry Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. around 5:43 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicated that a west bound Toyota struck an East bound Dodge. The driver of the Toyota, Gene A. […]
ROSCOE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Mason
Person
Linda Mason
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Update: Janesville teen found after a month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After a month of being missing, 18-year-old Dashun Wheeler has been found and returned home safely. Janesville police said that on September 5th, Wheeler was reported missing by family after not having contact with them for a month. Wheeler’s friends said that they had not seen him for several weeks before […]
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Trooper#Ap#The Chicago Sun Times#The Illinois State Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Traffic accident in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – A serious traffic accident has occurred in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District #2 responded to an accident at Spring Creek and Shaw Rd. around 12 p.m. on Saturday. A pickup truck pulling a trailer was reportedly struck by another vehicle. Two people were transported to the hospital. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Roscoe felon arrested on gun, drug trafficking charges

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — In an early morning raid, police arrested a convicted felon, Xzavior Smith, 22, on gun and drug trafficking charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement agents took Smith into custody Thursday morning. Roscoe Police, Beloit Police, Freeport Police, Stephenson County Sheriff and the FBI participated in Smith’s capture. […]
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Raoul calls for review of U.S. Postal Service

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois’ Attorney General is demanding a review of a plan to transform the postal service that may lead to slower service. Kwame Raoul joined 20 Attorneys General in filing a formal complaint. They want a regulatory committee to hold an on the record hearing and issue an opinion. This came after […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

1K+
Followers
357
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy