Candlelight Service Held For Annual National Fallen Firefighters Weekend

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island cemetery that messed up by burying people in the wrong plots is now allegedly neglecting to care for gravesites that families say they spent thousands of dollars on. One widow said it is so bad that she purchased sod and installed it at her husband’s grave by herself, CBS2’s Cory James reported Thursday. “When we got to the site, I just knew it was wrong. But they went ahead with the burial,” June Wasserman said. Wasserman said that on the day of her husband’s funeral service she learned he was put in the wrong plot....

2 DAYS AGO