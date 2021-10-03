Candlelight Service Held For Annual National Fallen Firefighters Weekend
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight service was held Saturday night for the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.
Families of fallen firefighters gathered at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The names of 29 firefighters from the New York area who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 were added to the memorial. That includes 27 firefighters who died of 9/11-related illnesses.
In all, 215 firefighters were honored this year.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m.
