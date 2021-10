A new hockey season is just around the corner, and with it comes a change many have been hoping for. Since 2005, hockey fans have only known NBC’s exclusive coverage of the NHL. That all changes for the 2021-22 season and beyond, as ESPN and TNT now share media rights to NHL broadcasts for the next seven years. No longer will hockey fans have to suffer through NBC’s inability to cover and market the sport of hockey — nor hear from the likes of Mike Milbury — ever again.

