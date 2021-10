ILLINOIS– The Missouri State Bears come out on top against the Illinois State Redbirds, 41-20.

The Bears kicked off their season with a loss to 19-ranked Oklahoma State, falling 16-23.

The next to games finishing out September they played Central Arkansas, winning 43-34, and South Dakota, winning by a score of 31-23.

