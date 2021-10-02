Rob Gronkowski could be sidelined for multiple weeks with fractured ribs?

Rob Gronkowski's return to New England alongside Tom Brady was supposed to be a major storyline for this weekend's game. Now it's unclear if he'll ever have the opportunity to take the Gillette Stadium field again. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gronkowski has already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The 32-year-old has been one of the best tight ends in football this season, catching 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns in three games.

Gronkowski's return to New England alongside Tom Brady was supposed to be a major storyline for this weekend's game. Now it's unclear if he'll ever have the opportunity to take the Gillette Stadium field again.

If Gronkowski misses multiple weeks, the Bucs will have to rely on O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end. Howard has two catches for 32 yards this season and Brate has five catches for 43 yards.

After traveling to New England this weekend, the Buccaneers will take on the Miami Dolphins before facing the Philadelphia Eagles.