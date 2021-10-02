CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Shots fired in Morgan City neighborhood on Saturday

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 8 days ago
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired on Saturday afternoon in Siracusa.

At 1:10 P.M. complaints reported that multiple shots had been fired.

Police say there are no injuries reported, but the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details at this time.

