Shots fired in Morgan City neighborhood on Saturday

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of shots fired on Saturday afternoon in Siracusa.

At 1:10 P.M. complaints reported that multiple shots had been fired.

Police say there are no injuries reported, but the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel