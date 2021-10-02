Suns star Chris Paul reacts to possibility of making NBA Top 75 list

Paul (wrist) doesn't appear on the Suns' injury report ahead of Monday's preseason opener versus the Kings. Paul's exclusion from the report doesn't mean that he'll play in the preseason opener, but it's at least an indication that he's made a full recovery from the surgery he required on his right wrist following the NBA Finals. After failing to play more than 61 games in three straight seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19, Paul has missed just four contests over 72-game campaigns in 2019-20 and 2021-22. Betting on that durability continuing in his age-36 season is somewhat of a risk, but Paul should remain one of the NBA's top assist men and most efficient scoring point guards whenever he takes the floor.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO