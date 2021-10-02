CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Warriors HC Steve Kerr’s puzzling response to Andrew Wiggins’ absence from practice amid vaccine drama

By Mason Bissada
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been one of several players in the NBA to refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine despite the league’s heavy push prior to the 2021-22 season. Wiggins has been vocal about his hesitency, despite the possibility that he won’t be permitted to play home games due to San Francisco’s vaccine mandate should he continue to refuse the shot. A recent report from The Athletic’s Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater revealed that amid this drama, Wiggins missed Saturday’s practice, and the excuse from Head Coach Steve kerr is quite perplexing.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 3

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Golden State Warriors Potential Starting Lineup: Do They Have What It Takes To Win A Championship?

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been diminished over the past couple of seasons. With the loss of Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals and then Steph Curry to an early-season injury, the Warriors were set up for a tanking season. After this 15-win season, they drafted versatile big man James Wiseman with the 2nd pick. Things were looking positive for the Warriors going into last season until Klay Thompson experienced another heartbreaking setback, injuring his Achilles in training camp.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reacts to Warriors getting up whopping 69 3-pointers in preseason opener

The Golden State Warriors cruised to a 121-107 victory in their preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday behind a 30-point night from Jordan Poole. We know there’s no shortage of shooters on this Dubs roster and they made that known in Monday’s contest, chucking up a ridiculous 69 three-pointers. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had the perfect reaction to it as well. Via Anthony Slater:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Athletic S Warriors#Covid
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr gets 100% honest about James Wiseman’s future

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors have brought in three lottery picks over the last two seasons. While they’re excited about all of their young prospects, one of the three stands out in his potential ability to affect the game at both ends of the floor: Second-year center, James Wiseman.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals true thoughts on Andrew Wiggins vaccination status

SAN FRANCISCO — The Andrew Wiggins vaccination issue is an ongoing concern for the Golden State Warriors. The 2014 No. 1 draft pick is the only member of the team not vaccinated and could potentially miss home games because of not getting the vaccine. At media day Stephen Curry weighed in on the subject. “At […] The post Warriors’ Stephen Curry reveals true thoughts on Andrew Wiggins vaccination status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Clings to Personal Beliefs Over COVID Vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO -- After nearly seven seasons in the NBA desert of Minnesota, he transitioned to the Bay Area, where he was obscured by All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Perfect. Toiling in shadows brought comfort to Andrew Wiggins. Now, as he bucks the tide of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic,...
NBA
MercuryNews

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins explains COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: ‘It’s none of your business’

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins grimmaced as he left the stage at Warriors media day Monday. His 15-minute media session was the first opportunity Wiggins had to answer questions about his vaccination status after saying in March that he didn’t plan to get the shot. The soft-spoken Wiggins was reticent and described the matter as “personal” but eventually expounded on his thinking.
NBA
SFGate

At Warriors media day, Andrew Wiggins can't decide if he's anti-vaccine martyr or not

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins used his media day availability to filibuster any and all questions on reportedly being unvaccinated against COVID-19, which would result in him missing all San Francisco home games. Wiggins oscillated between boilerplate rebuttals and defiant one-liners to media members in attendance. He opened by...
NBA
MercuryNews

Warriors GM Bob Myers expects Andrew Wiggins to be vaccinated for season

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status is still in the air, leaving the Warriors with the lingering question that one of their key players could be ineligible for half of their games. Warriors general manger Bob Myers wouldn’t comment on Wiggins’ specific status but left a not-too-coy response to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
87K+
Followers
61K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy