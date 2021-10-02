Austin Christopher Wilkes
Austin Christopher Wilkes, age 23 of the Cool Springs Community Clarkesville, Georgia passed away on Friday, October 01, 2021. Born in Gainesville, Georgia on May 21, 1998, he was the son of Chris & Kimberly Brady Wilkes of Clarkesville. Austin was a 2016 graduate of Habersham Central High School & a graduate of North Georgia Technical College where he received a diploma in Electrical Technology. He was employed with J K Electric. In his spare time, Austin enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his dirt bike, and especially his dogs, Remi & Roxie. He was a member of Cool Springs United Methodist Church.nowhabersham.com
