Human remains discovered under sidewalk in Downtown Detroit

Detroit Police say they made a shocking discovery in downtown Detroit Friday as construction crew stumbled upon skeletal remains while digging at the intersection of Fort Street and Cass Avenue.

Police said the discovery happened around 1:30 p.m.. The DPD Homicide Team responded and confirmed that the bones appear to be human.

Detroit police say the skull and right torso are still missing on the body so their search for other bones continues.

Police say it is unclear if the person was a male or female. They are not sure how deep the bones were in the ground or how long they were there, but Detroit police and medical examiners are working to find out.

This case remains under investigation.