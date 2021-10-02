Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell, Texas by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 16:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL HOWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES At 438 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Summersville to 10 miles northwest of Mountain View to 6 miles northeast of Willow Springs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Summersville... Arroll Pine Crest... Hartshorn Clear Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
