Rockies name interim GM Bill Schmidt permanent general manager

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

The Colorado Rockies have wrapped up their general manager search, and it doesn't appear to have been much of a search at all. On Saturday, the team announced Bill Schmidt will have the interim label removed and take over as general manager permanently. Schmidt has served as interim general manager since his predecessor Jeff Bridich stepped down in April.

www.cbssports.com

