CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Migrant crisis puts strain on small border towns

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Poland Plans To Extend Border Emergency Over Migrants

Poland's interior minister on Monday asked for a state of emergency along the border with Belarus to be extended for 60 days despite objections from charities and media groups. The emergency measures adopted earlier this month to cope with an influx of migrants ban all non-residents, including journalists and charity...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Crisis#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
Boston Herald

Crisis at the Southern border by-the-numbers

Immigrants are risking their lives at a record rate as the Southern border becomes a worldwide escape route. The U.S. Border Patrol reported 213,534 encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border in July, the highest monthly total in more than two decades, Pew Research and updated figures show. August was...
IMMIGRATION
WNMT AM 650

Their prospects dim, Haitian migrants strain Mexico’s asylum system

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico could see asylum applications jump 70% this year compared with 2019 as requests from Haitians soar, though most of those Caribbean migrants do not meet the criteria under current rules, according to Mexico’s top asylum official. Haiti is currently the second-most common country of origin...
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

Who Are The Haitian Migrants Flooding The Border?

Haitian migrants overwhelmed the border in recent weeks, with 15,000 camped out under the Del Rio Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, at one point. To those seeking refuge in the U.S., any hardships they’re facing are better than where they’re coming from. “Right now I am very well because here...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
kyma.com

Migrant shares story in dramatic Border Patrol video

Life-saving rescue in the desert. A group of undocumented immigrants were stranded in the desert on September 14th, the high that day was 111 degrees Fahrenheit. Yuma Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Chris Clem today shared a video on his Instagram of one migrant sharing his experience from that day.
YUMA, AZ
thecity.nyc

New York Haitian Leaders Head to Texas Border to Help Migrants in Crisis

When City Councilmember Farah Louis and Rita Joseph, a Democratic nominee for Council, arrived in San Antonio Thursday, they skipped checking into their Airbnb and went straight to the U.S-Mexican border at Del Rio. They found a shocking site: an encampment of more than 10,000 migrants, many with Haitian roots,...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Biden’s moral crisis on the border

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Since mid-September, the Department of Homeland Security has deported about 4,000 Haitian nationals from the United...
IMMIGRATION
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Manufactured border crisis

In nearly 30 years of covering America’s corrupted immigration and entrance policies, I can tell you definitively that every “border crisis” is a manufactured crisis. Caravans of Latin American illegal immigrants don’t just form out of nowhere. Throngs of Middle Eastern refugees don’t just amass spontaneously. Boatloads of Haitians don’t just wash up on our shores by random circumstance. All the…
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy