Michelle (Bisch) Mattson going into Carroll Hall

Following is the Week 3 roundup for the Mining City Little Guy Football league. Games are played at Copper Mountain Park. Pioneer Technical Packers 18, Glacier Bank Rans 12. The Packers won the battle for West Elementary School with a makeshift offensive line. Konner Hanni, Archer Adams, Tucker Kissell, Cyric Grunhuvd, Mason Smith, and Emmett Hedval rotating to keep everyone fresh together the unit did just enough to help their team to victory in a game featuring teams drawing players from West. David Honer added two scores, one on a punt return and another on a 10-yard catch. Remington Grunhuvd cleaned them up with two kicks on extra points.Grunhuvd brothers, Reminton and Cyric, also showed tenacious defense flying to the ball almost every play. Landon Shield sealed the game with an interception.
