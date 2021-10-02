Alexandria girls wrap up perfect regular-season run against section foes after beating fellow front-runner Little Falls
The Alexandria girls soccer team knows that things won’t come easy late in the Section 8AA playoffs, but those playoffs look like they will likely go through Alexandria now. The Cardinals (11-2) have beaten both of the other top teams in the section field after a 2-1 win over Little Falls (10-3-1) on Saturday afternoon. Alexandria already beat East Grand Forks (9-1) in a 3-1 final on Sept. 20.www.echopress.com
Comments / 0