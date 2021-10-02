CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Sun, fun and suds: Oktoberfest draws crowd to Public Square

Jonathan Reeves with Northeast Eagle Distributors, who sell Susquehanna Brewing Co. products and other brands, fills a cup under the beer tent during Saturday’s Oktoberfest and Wilkes-Barre 150th anniversary celebration on Public Square. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A new tradition was born in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The debut of Oktoberfest — which also was an opportunity to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Wilkes-Barre’s incorporation as a city — drew appreciative crowds to Public Square, where they enjoyed music, food, crafts and, naturally, beer.

“It’s been a great success so far,” Mayor George Brown said as the late afternoon sun shone down on the square.

In fact, the mayor said he wants to see the new festival continue every year.

The celebration was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with food trucks, live entertainment, craft vendors and beverages provided by Susquehanna Brewing Company and The Lion Brewery. Taking to the main stage were John Stanky and the Coal Miners, Crush, and Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax.

Beer drinking was limited to the fenced off tent area, with city police on hand to ensure things remained orderly.

Saturday’s events were not limited to Public Square itself, however.

Streets around the square were closed to give pedestrians an opportunity to safely walk to and from the celebration, and to explore the neighboring businesses and a restaurants, as a means of helping boost foot traffic and showcasing downtown offerings. The idea definitely seemed to be working.

The attached photos give a flavor of Saturday’s festivities.

