I have admittedly never seen the John Wick movies. But, I am familiar with the scene where he says “People keep asking me if I’m back. And I haven’t really had an answer. But now, yeah, I’m thinking I’m. back!” Well that’s the energy that Jonathan Toews has been exuding since he got back on the ice with the Blackhawks in training camp and through the preseason. Last night was the exclamation point to his statement with two powerplay goals in Chicago’s 5-1 win over the Wild.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO