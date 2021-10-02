Houston Nutt / Lou Holtz -- Coaching Story

Houston Nutt shared this story seven or eight years ago at the Savannah QB Club. Nutt stated he was a 1st or 2nd year assistant coaching RB's for Head Coach Lou Holtz. Arkansas has just been beaten in a close game. In those days, the video was OK but not at the level it is today. That said, Arkansas was down by three points to a rival and driving with a few minutes left in the 4th qtr. On a key 3rd down, the Arkansas FB missed an assignment or key block and as a result, the Arkansas QB was sacked setting up 4th and long ... and a loss.