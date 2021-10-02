CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Have to agree with Pollack

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Dabo is going to have to change his mindset about the portal. Watching other games where transfers are making a difference on teams. I understand his perspective but you have to adapt with the game in my opinion.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Pollack: 'It was the same for Deshaun Watson too'

A former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst took to Twitter with more thoughts on Clemson’s struggling offense following the ninth-ranked Tigers’ 27-21 upset loss to NC State in double-overtime on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Dan Orlovsky, who was on the call for Clemson’s narrow 14-8 win over...
RALEIGH, NC
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Generally agree but consider

Any solution put forth would be attacked and ultimately abused. Athlete advocates would not want any fixed-amount distribution system. Door is open and we will see the impacts down the road. Throwing out NIL and walking away was a poor move. Just wonder the right one would be. Here is...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Agreed

Yes but on a Tuesday night when there is NO Football, why not -- 133193Hokie 09/29/2021 2:12PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
saturdaydownsouth.com

Can Alabama stumble at home on Saturday? David Pollack weighs in

David Pollack says that an upset is possible for the Ole Miss Rebels this week against Alabama. On ESPN’s “Get Up” with Mike Greenberg, he shared what he thinks about the Rebels chances. “At home, obviously they played in the Swamp against Florida so that makes a big difference,” said...
ALABAMA STATE
tigernet.com

COACHES POLL.......should be disbanded IMMEDIATELY

Alabama loses to a bad, unranked team and falls a mere 4 spots. Clemson meanwhile DOESN'T EVEN PLAY A GAME AND DROPS 4 SPOTS!!!. Now you can say what you will about coaches poll doesnt matter etc, but it does speak to the mindset of the people involved in these types of things.
CLEMSON, SC
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Gordon agrees to deal with Chiefs

Josh Gordon was once again reinstated by the NFL last week, and it appears he will have yet another outstanding opportunity to revive his career. Gordon’s agents revealed on Monday that the 30-year-old wide receiver will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigerpulse
saturdaydownsouth.com

David Pollack names Heisman Trophy frontrunner ahead of Week 5

Even before Saturday’s game against Alabama, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was considered a top contender for the Heisman. If he pulls off the upset against the Tide, he will be the Heisman frontrunner. But according to some, he is already the frontrunner. ESPN college football analyst David Pollack named...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ozarkradionews.com

CARDINALS & WAINWRIGHT AGREE TO 2022 CONTRACT

LOUIS, MO. – October 1, 2021 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have agreed to terms with pitcher Adam Wainwright on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2022 season. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wainwright, 40, will be entering his 18th season with the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Jaylon Smith agrees to terms with Packers

Jaylon Smith is on the way to Green Bay. Smith, the veteran linebacker who was cut by the Cowboys this week, officially agreed to terms with the Packers this morning after getting close to a deal yesterday. Smith’s agents confirmed the deal with multiple reporters. The Cowboys took Smith 34th...
NFL
tigernet.com

On This Date: 1992 THE COMEBACK (25)Clemson- 29 (10)UVA- 28

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- This is beginning to look like 1990 revisited for the University of Virginia football team. There were signs all over Scott Stadium yesterday, both good and ultimately bad, against Clemson. After storming to a four-touchdown lead, after whipping a sellout crowd of 44,400 into a frenzy, the...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

I’m tired of being disrespected in the polls.

You are loyal. Stupid and loyal are closer in relation than I have given them credit for. For real, personally, I don't care what the AP, or coaching pole has to say bc, IMO, they're bias!!! We all know that our team will never make the playoffs with 2 losses bc we do on average, play in a weak FB conference. But the only pole that really means anything, is what position the playoff committee puts teams in, and as a two loss team in the ACC, and without anybody left to play on our schedule worth a crap, and if we win out, the committee has no choice but to leave us out bc of how we've played thus far this season, we have barely won against bad teams, and the only good team we've played against, we lost that one. I personally don't feel that our Clemson belongs in the playoffs. Now if a few teams that we have left to play was to be in the top 15, and we beat them down, and they have to put a two loss team in, well then the way we played beating 3 top 15 teams, we would deserve to be one of those 2 loss teams the committee was looking at!!!!
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 365. Joined:...
tigernet.com

Clemson at Syracuse Vegas odds released

Clemson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (ESPN). The Tigers (3-2) are coming off the bye week after a 19-13 home win over Boston College, while Syracuse (3-3) is coming off of back-to-back close losses to Florida State (road; 33-30) and Wake Forest (home; 40-37 OT).
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

If Dabo was a stock…

I would buy all I could afford. Someone doesn’t get where he is by accident and everyone has a “dip” occasionally. He is still a young man at 50 and I do not believe he’s even hit his prime yet. I also think he knows what is wrong and will fix it, but he’ll do it in his own way and with class, probably with no mid-season firings, despite the grumblings of some of our discontented Tiger brethren. If “best is the standard” and “the best is yet to come” are principles with him and not just mottos to fire up the crowd, we’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us. I hope we don’t run him off. Go Tigers!
ACCIDENTS
tigernet.com

When DJ puts it all together...

We will all be glad he's our QB. It's coming! Just hold on. I'm behind you all the way DJ. Start this weekend and go get em. Go Tigers!💪🙏🐯. Re: When DJ puts it all together... [4]. Oct 10, 2021, 5:05 PM. I trust and believe Dabo when he says...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

I think the offense will get it together this week.

FSU is improving, A&M is certainly improving, even Louisville is improving. With our talent, we will make strides as well. Hopefully starting this Friday. Re: I think the offense will get it together this week. Agree - DJU and Offense will make strides. The stakes are Tony Elliott's OC title...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy