Have to agree with Pollack

You are loyal. Stupid and loyal are closer in relation than I have given them credit for. For real, personally, I don't care what the AP, or coaching pole has to say bc, IMO, they're bias!!! We all know that our team will never make the playoffs with 2 losses bc we do on average, play in a weak FB conference. But the only pole that really means anything, is what position the playoff committee puts teams in, and as a two loss team in the ACC, and without anybody left to play on our schedule worth a crap, and if we win out, the committee has no choice but to leave us out bc of how we've played thus far this season, we have barely won against bad teams, and the only good team we've played against, we lost that one. I personally don't feel that our Clemson belongs in the playoffs. Now if a few teams that we have left to play was to be in the top 15, and we beat them down, and they have to put a two loss team in, well then the way we played beating 3 top 15 teams, we would deserve to be one of those 2 loss teams the committee was looking at!!!!

CLEMSON, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO