Newton, MA

Thank you to the village beautifiers

By Meredith Warshaw
village14.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I did my Saturday errands today, I was struck by how nice our villages are because of the people and businesses who put out and take care of plantings, both floral and other. These pictures are just from walking up and down one block of Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands – I didn’t even make it to the beautiful garden alongside the playground or the lovely plantings around the fountain at the bend of Walnut. Today I felt especially appreciative of the flowers beautifying the fence at the T station. So thank you to all the people who add these bright spots of beauty to our lives.

village14.com

