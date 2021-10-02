CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Judgment Review: The Boys Are Back in Town

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the original Judgment first released back in 2019, it became my first experience with Sega's Yakuza franchise. Like many others who have dipped their toes into this expansive world in recent years, I quickly fell in love with Judgment and it became one of my favorite games of the console generation. As such, when Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced a sequel, Lost Judgment, earlier in 2021, it immediately shot up my list of most-anticipated titles. Now, with Lost Judgment finally here, I have found myself greatly enjoying a return trip to this series, even though I am a bit disappointed by its lack of improvements to returning features from the first installment.

comicbook.com

gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Lost Judgment Action Adventure Launch Trailer

Sega presents the launch trailer lost judgment. This puts us in the mood for the actionadventure with solid and gripping sequences. lost judgment Developed by the creators of the Yakuza series, it weaves together elements of detective work, dark narration, and tough action combat. The player takes on the role of Takayuki Yagami, a private detective who defends those who are not under the protection of the law.
VIDEO GAMES
otakustudy.com

Lost Judgment Launches Worldwide

Sequel to the 2018/2019 PS4-exclusive (Later multiplatform) Yakuza-spinoff action adventure game Judgment, SEGA and Studio Ryu Ga Gotoku have rolled out Lost Judgment onto store shelves worldwide. The game is now available both physically and digitally on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S – with the PS4/X1 versions featuring a free digital upgrade path for their new-generation successor.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Best price for Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 24 Sep 2021. Purchase the Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe edition to receive the following in-game contents:. When a convicted police officer reveals the location of a murder victim, Private Detective Yagami is called to revisit an impossible case of two crimes committed at once. But as more victims pile up and Yagami unravels the truth, will the scales of justice tip in favor of defending the law or enacting vengeance?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Lost Judgment Debuts at No. 4 in UK Retail Charts

Death Stranding Director's Cut debuts in eleventh place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once again takes the top spot in the weekly charts. Gkf has released the data for boxed video game sales in the UK for last week (via GamesIndustry), with some interesting results near the top of the charts. The biggest new release of the week was Lost Judgment, which debuts in fourth place, with 62% of its sales coming on the PS5, 28% on the PS4, and 10% on the Xbox Series X/S. Another new release, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, didn’t make the top 10, debuting at No.11.
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Lost Judgment Offers Another Well-Warranted Look into Sega’s Novel History

I recently stumbled upon a comical macro the other day in preparation for this piece, which I think perfectly encapsulates my feelings for writing this. It’s two halves of two different though brief Yakuza gameplay clips. On one side, the caption: “new fans playing Yakuza” with footage restricted to just the traditional beat ’em up combat, barely scraping by. And on the other: the caption “veterans playing Yakuza.” Complimented by a sped-up compilation of long-time protagonist Kiryu indulging in some of the series’ delectable array of mini-games, photo opportunities and downright left-field — in a series beloved for its left-field detours to side content — turns you can waste countless hours on. The intention behind this macro, I assume, isn’t to discount the many successes the series has achieved, with its splendor of main stories that are full to the brim with great writing and even-greater (albeit ridiculously over-the-top) set-pieces. But rather, it’s another remarking on how playing through any Yakuza, or in this case series-affiliated, release is as much about seeing what’s on offer away from the main campaign as it is about getting through the ample number of combat encounters.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Lost Judgment Beats DBZ to Top the Japanese Charts - Sales

Lost Judgment (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 111,852 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 26, 2021. The PS5 version debuted in third with sales of 33,151 units. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Lost Judgment’s Talking Heads Are the Worst Things About a Great Game

Alice Cooper sang, “It’s the little things that drive me wild,” and having played Lost Judgment, I can definitely see his point. There’s so much to love about this Yakuza spin-off, but my initial encounter with its bafflingly ill-judged talking heads dialogue system made me want to smash a bicycle into my TV.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Lost Judgment Time Capsule guide: How to solve the tricky Side Case

Lost Judgment features dozens of new Side Cases for Yagami to pursue across multiple maps, but one of the most frustrating quests encountered in the game’s earliest hours is called “Where is the Time Capsule.” In this guide, we’ll explain how to locate the missing object and what you must do to complete the rest of this plot-heavy side story.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment: How to Find the Gambling Hall Code

Yokohama’s infamous gambling hall won’t open its doors unless you find its hidden Gambling Hall code. Unlike most access and locations you’ll unlock organically through progressing the story such as the skateboard or items you can find lying around like the rare beehives, the Gambling Hall code is a bit more off the beaten path. Without a guide like this, you’d maybe bump into it after running around for quite a while but luckily AOTF can save you the hassle. Here’s everything we know on how to find the gambling hall code in Lost Judgment.
GAMBLING
cinelinx.com

Lost Judgment is a Fully Upgraded, Gripping Mystery You Shouldn’t Miss (Video Review)

Three years ago, we got to experience a different side of the Yakuza franchise in 2018’s Judgment. Instead of playing as a member of the Yakuza, we took on the mean streets of Kamurocho as a lawyer turned private detective. As Yagami, you worked to uncover the seedy secrets that tormented Kamurocho’s citizens while dealing with Yagami’s own personal demons. The game was excellent, but it was also severely underrated.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Lost Judgment: Where to Find Beehives

If you’re looking to get the most out of Lost Judgment then making extracts with Iyama is the way to go – unfortunately, he wants beehives for some of his best stuff. Extracts enhance all sorts of things and can really give you the edge in battle when playing on the higher difficulties the game has to offer. While most required crafting materials are plentiful and you’ll end up with more than you know what to do with, beehives are a lot rarer commodity. Here’s everything we know on Where to find beehives in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Lost Judgment is an Intricate Web of Conspiracy

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio | Publisher: SEGA | Genre: Action-Adventure | Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S | Reviewed On: PlayStation 5. With slightly more refined combat and a much more robust arsenal of tools at his disposal, Takayuki Yagami’s journey in Lost Judgment...
VIDEO GAMES
