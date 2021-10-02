Lost Judgment Review: The Boys Are Back in Town
When the original Judgment first released back in 2019, it became my first experience with Sega's Yakuza franchise. Like many others who have dipped their toes into this expansive world in recent years, I quickly fell in love with Judgment and it became one of my favorite games of the console generation. As such, when Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced a sequel, Lost Judgment, earlier in 2021, it immediately shot up my list of most-anticipated titles. Now, with Lost Judgment finally here, I have found myself greatly enjoying a return trip to this series, even though I am a bit disappointed by its lack of improvements to returning features from the first installment.comicbook.com
