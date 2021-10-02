Lost Judgment Review: The Boys Are Back in Town

I recently stumbled upon a comical macro the other day in preparation for this piece, which I think perfectly encapsulates my feelings for writing this. It’s two halves of two different though brief Yakuza gameplay clips. On one side, the caption: “new fans playing Yakuza” with footage restricted to just the traditional beat ’em up combat, barely scraping by. And on the other: the caption “veterans playing Yakuza.” Complimented by a sped-up compilation of long-time protagonist Kiryu indulging in some of the series’ delectable array of mini-games, photo opportunities and downright left-field — in a series beloved for its left-field detours to side content — turns you can waste countless hours on. The intention behind this macro, I assume, isn’t to discount the many successes the series has achieved, with its splendor of main stories that are full to the brim with great writing and even-greater (albeit ridiculously over-the-top) set-pieces. But rather, it’s another remarking on how playing through any Yakuza, or in this case series-affiliated, release is as much about seeing what’s on offer away from the main campaign as it is about getting through the ample number of combat encounters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO