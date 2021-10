Newport High School Principal Jocelyn Hess was on her way home following the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday night when she saw headlights coming straight at her. For a second, she thought she might be driving the wrong direction on U.S. Route 22. It was pitch black along that section of the four-lane highway. But then she saw the eastbound vehicles in front of her swerve to the right.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO