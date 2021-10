Mainstream music fans may not know her name (yet) but that doesn’t mean Brandi Carlile isn’t a powerhouse in the country scene. The 39 year old singer-songwriter has been slowly building a solid foundation of fans and fanfare, including 7… that’s right SEVEN Grammy wins over the course of her career. Her authentic down-to-earth style and no-bullshit approach to lyrics has made her one of the hottest tickets in the industry, and this weekend she’ll be sharing her skills with a much more pop-minded audience as the special musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO