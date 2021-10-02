Bill Schmidt has been named the Rockies’ general manager
On Saturday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies took ‘interim’ off Bill Schmidt’s title. He is now the fourth general manager in Rockies history:. Schmidt was a former scouting director for the Rockies and is currently working his 23rd season with the franchise. He was the immediate replacement for Jeff Bridich after the former Rockies GM resigned in late April. The resignation between Bridich and the Rockies was “mutually agreed” upon, and the club brought on a new team president, Greg Feasel, along with an interim GM in Schmidt.www.purplerow.com
