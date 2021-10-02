Clayton Kershaw placed on injured list, Mitch White recalled

The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the St Louis Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for the National League wild card game. The one-game, winner-take-all format requires teams to move fast and be extremely sharp right when first pitch time comes. The great tragedy or poetry, depending on which side you’re standing on, is that the current scenario doesn’t allow any room for error. The Dodgers get one game to do what it is expected out of them, and baseball can be a box of surprises.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO