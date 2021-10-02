CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Clayton Kershaw placed on injured list, Mitch White recalled

By Blake Harris
True Blue LA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list with left forearm discomfort. In the move, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White. Kershaw was removed in the second inning of Friday night’s game, leaving with left forearm discomfort. There’s no news yet as to how long he’ll be out, but this looks like the end of his 2021 campaign, meaning LA will be without Kershaw for their World Series push.

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch White
Person
Clayton Kershaw
NBC Sports

Muncy 'unlikely' for NLDS if Dodgers advance to face Giants

The Giants were dealt a major blow upon learning that they'd be without Brandon Belt for most -- if not all -- of their upcoming playoff run. Suddenly, the rival Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a very similar situation. Both the Giants and Dodgers prevailed in their regular-season finales...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 TV channel, live stream, watch online, time, odds, pitching matchup

The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
True Blue LA

A look at the Cardinals offense Max Scherzer will face in the NL wild card game

The 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers welcome the St Louis Cardinals to Dodger Stadium for the National League wild card game. The one-game, winner-take-all format requires teams to move fast and be extremely sharp right when first pitch time comes. The great tragedy or poetry, depending on which side you’re standing on, is that the current scenario doesn’t allow any room for error. The Dodgers get one game to do what it is expected out of them, and baseball can be a box of surprises.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Dodgers#Giants
sacramentosun.com

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw leaves with forearm injury

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw exited Los Angeles' Friday game in the second inning against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers due to left forearm discomfort, the team announced. No update was given regarding his potential availability for the playoffs next week. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, who spent more...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Focused On Winning, Not Scoreboard Watching

Clayton Kershaw didn’t retire any of the five leadoff hitters faced and he pitched just 4.1 innings of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ disappointing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Not long after their game went final at Chase Field, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Colorado Rockies to open a two-game...
MLB
wtmj.com

Dodgers’ Kershaw goes back on injured list ahead of playoffs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw returned to the injured list Saturday, days before Los Angeles begins a postseason defense of its World Series championship. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has left forearm discomfort, the same injury that sidelined him for 57 games from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Clayton Kershaw’s postseason in doubt with forearm discomfort

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers took a big blow before they even began a postseason defense of their World Series championship. Ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. It’s the same injury that shut him down from July 4 to Sept. 12.
MLB
Daily Breeze

Dodgers prepare for postseason without Clayton Kershaw

LOS ANGELES ― Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a mere formality after the left-hander aggravated an injury that is expected to end his 2021 season. Manager Dave Roberts said the injury hardly caught him by surprise. “I think we all knew the possibility that it...
MLB
CBS Atlanta

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday. The chant of “Beat LA” will be echoing through San Francisco’s neighborhoods starting Friday night, but it won’t nearly as loud as inside Oracle Park. Read more
MLB
True Blue LA

MLB daily postseason primer: AL Wild Card Game starts things off

A pair of historic franchises will square off Tuesday at Fenway Park in Boston. The Yankees and Red Sox get the 2021 postseason started with hopes of moving on to face the Rays in the ALDS. New York sends their ace to the mound in Gerrit Cole for his 14th...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers get good and bad news on injured ace Clayton Kershaw

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to defend their World Series title, they’ll have to do so without ace Clayton Kershaw. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. MLB.com reports Kershaw will miss the postseason with an injured throwing...
MLB
True Blue LA

How the Dodgers’ bullpen did in 2021

It was a fantastic season from the Dodgers’ bullpen in 2021. It seemed like everyone in the organization pitched an inning at some point, which is almost true considering Justin Turner took the mound for an inning at one point. Here’s a look at how the bullpen did overall and...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy