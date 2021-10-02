Clayton Kershaw placed on injured list, Mitch White recalled
On Saturday, the Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list with left forearm discomfort. In the move, the Dodgers recalled right-handed pitcher Mitch White. Kershaw was removed in the second inning of Friday night’s game, leaving with left forearm discomfort. There’s no news yet as to how long he’ll be out, but this looks like the end of his 2021 campaign, meaning LA will be without Kershaw for their World Series push.www.truebluela.com
Comments / 0