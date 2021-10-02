FORECAST: Sunday is looking good, then rain is likely early next week.
8 days ago
Tomorrow is shaping up to be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the 70s! A cold front will slowly slide southward across Southern New England, but showers will hold off until after dark. Great timing!
Quite a bit of rain fell yesterday with numerous warnings ranging from flooding to tornados! As a line of storms developed in South Dakota, they track northeast into the southern valley and western Minnesota. Many severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on this segment of storms for damaging wind gusts recorded at 70+ mph! Four brief tornadoes were reported from the line of storms as well. Two were in South Dakota, one in southern North Dakota, and one in Minnesota. Damage reports and ratings are being evaluated on these brief tornados, but they will likely be rated very weak due to limited to no damage done to structures. Bad weather came close enough to the Fargo metro to jump on live coverage but as storms reached closer to Fargo they began to weaken as expected due to a less favorable environment. The far southern valley was hit the hardest, with strong winds and a possible brief tornado.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to around 70. Monday, look for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Southerly winds will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf, making things feel more muggy. Monday evening, a few isolated thundershowers are possible north and west of Baton Rouge.
Sunday is set to be cloudy in Creedmoor, according to the National Weather Service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light to moderate rain has been falling in North and North-Central Kansas since this morning. Rainfall totals are not astonishing, but amounts so far have been around 1 half in ch for some with a quarter inch measured for most other places. Tonight: Rain and storms...
Temperatures feel mild heading out the door! Our normal low for October 10th is 44 degrees, yet as of 6am we are already in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s along the shoreline. Overall though, the temperatures don't trend too much warmer and top out once again in the mid-60s today. That's due to some high pressure over Eastern Canada bringing continuing to bring us cooler air.
For Sunday, expect another gorgeous afternoon with fairly warm temperatures in the afternoon. Our highs will be running anywhere from 6 to 10 degrees above normal for early October. We’re looking at middle to even upper 80s tomorrow with few clouds. No chance of rain, light North winds. Next Week...
High pressure continues tonight and will suppress any showers. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Even high terrain towns will stay above 50 tonight with perhaps the exception of Salisbury. Some patchy fog development is possible again, so be careful with some low visibility and wildlife on the roads. THIS...
Sunday is set to be rainy in Duncansville, according to the National Weather Service
A cloudy day is set for Clinton, MA on Sunday
A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Pinetops Sunday
BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here.
Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history:
87 degrees on April 16, 2012
28 degrees on...
Sunday is set to be cloudy in Bath, according to the National Weather Service
