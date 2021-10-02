CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Sunday is looking good, then rain is likely early next week.

Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is shaping up to be another unseasonably mild day with highs in the 70s! A cold front will slowly slide southward across Southern New England, but showers will hold off until after dark. Great timing!

www.wfsb.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A "Fall-Like" Week... More Rain!? Yesterdays Rain and Storm Reports.

Quite a bit of rain fell yesterday with numerous warnings ranging from flooding to tornados! As a line of storms developed in South Dakota, they track northeast into the southern valley and western Minnesota. Many severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on this segment of storms for damaging wind gusts recorded at 70+ mph! Four brief tornadoes were reported from the line of storms as well. Two were in South Dakota, one in southern North Dakota, and one in Minnesota. Damage reports and ratings are being evaluated on these brief tornados, but they will likely be rated very weak due to limited to no damage done to structures. Bad weather came close enough to the Fargo metro to jump on live coverage but as storms reached closer to Fargo they began to weaken as expected due to a less favorable environment. The far southern valley was hit the hardest, with strong winds and a possible brief tornado.
MOORHEAD, MN
wbrz.com

Sunday PM Forecast: Warm week ahead, cold front next weekend

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to around 70. Monday, look for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Southerly winds will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf, making things feel more muggy. Monday evening, a few isolated thundershowers are possible north and west of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England
WIBW

Sunday night forecast: Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light to moderate rain has been falling in North and North-Central Kansas since this morning. Rainfall totals are not astonishing, but amounts so far have been around 1 half in ch for some with a quarter inch measured for most other places. Tonight: Rain and storms...
TOPEKA, KS
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Some Unsettled Weather Today, Nice for the Workweek!

Temperatures feel mild heading out the door! Our normal low for October 10th is 44 degrees, yet as of 6am we are already in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s along the shoreline. Overall though, the temperatures don't trend too much warmer and top out once again in the mid-60s today. That's due to some high pressure over Eastern Canada bringing continuing to bring us cooler air.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Spotty, Light Rain Early Then Dry Monday

BOSTON (CBS) – For the first time in its 124 year history, the Boston Marathon is not being run in April. Through 1968, the Marathon was run on April 19th, Patriot’s Day. It was then moved to the third Monday in April and has stayed there ever since. From a meteorologist’s perspective, this is just about ideal. October in Boston comes with much fewer possible weather complications than does April. I don’t have to tell any native New Englander that April can be quite fickle here. Just take a peek at Boston Marathon history: 87 degrees on April 16, 2012 28 degrees on...
BOSTON, MA

