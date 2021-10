Inter Milan hero Beppe Bergomi has sung the praises of Edin Dzeko. The veteran centre-forward has been superb for Inter since his late summer arrival from AS Roma. Dzeko joined Inter after the sale of Romelu Lukaku and Bergomi told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I expected Dzeko to leave his mark on Inter immediately, maybe not in the number of goals, but I was convinced he could have such an important impact in the new reality.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO