Watch: Kyren Williams gets Notre Dame on the board against Cincinnati

The Irish have a little momentum on their side. It started when defensive end Isaiah Foskey forced a fumble by Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. Linebacker Drew White scooped up the loose ball and ran it 28 yards to put the Irish in great field position.

Four plays later, running back Kyren Williams cashed in the turnover by running 3 yards for a score and getting the Irish right back in this game. The touchdown brought Notre Dame closer to the Bearcats, 17-7, as it tries to mount a second-half comeback against a top-10 opponent.