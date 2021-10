Running VMware Workstation Pro 14 (14.1.1 build-7528167). None of my guest VM's can contact my host machine, and my host machine cannot contact the guest machines. This occurs when I'm using bridged mode for the guest NIC's. Other machines on my network can contact the guest VM's and the guest VM's can contact other machines on my network; they also have Internet access. This seems to just be guest to host and host to guest communication issues. If I switch from bridged to host only or NAT it works OK. I've tried to uninstall>reboot>reinstall VMware workstation. I've tried resetting the network settings to default in the Virtual network app. I can see the VMware bridge driver on my host machines physical NIC. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling it. I've turned off the firewalls on both machines.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO