Government bids to create new generation of Raducanus with £30m funding to refurbish tennis courts
The Government is planning to inspire a new generation of Emma Raducanus with a £60m package to refurbish more than 4,500 public tennis courts and improve school sports. As part of the Government’s pledge to "build back better" after the pandemic, Nadine Dorries has announced £22 million of new funding, alongside an £8.5 million commitment by the Lawn Tennis Association to revive more than 4,500 park courts at 1,500 venues owned by local authorities.www.telegraph.co.uk
