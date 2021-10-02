Government bids to create new generation of Raducanus with £30m funding to refurbish tennis courts

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for London’s “Night Tube” to be reinstalled, amid concerns about women’s safety.The late-night tube service was started on certain evenings in 2016, but was halted last year due to the pandemic.Ella Watson launched the petition, writing: “In the UK and London women and girls are unsafe on the streets, especially at night.“The rightful outcry at the recent murders of Sabina Nessa and Sarah Everard on London’s streets, epitomises the fear women face of walking alone or standing on the streets in the evening and at night.”She says the lack of...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO