National Maritime Museum disowns its own slavery gallery as it ‘no longer reflects’ its vision

The seed of the street library was probably planted before Portland, when I lived in Provo, Utah and worked at the Food & Shelter Coalition. My job was to arrange emergency housing and set up volunteers to serve meals, but I also soaked in the stories of the people who came through. It’s where I met Urban Robbin and TJ Reynolds, both in their late 70s. There they were, crafting their days from nothing, with no particular place to go. Urban was squatting in a concrete basement and rode a kid’s bicycle with a banana seat. TJ crushed up iced animal cookies in his chili and sang “Down by the Old Mill Stream.” I looked forward to their stories each day because they felt like the most authentic characters I knew. My longing for people living real, sometimes roughshod lives, may have had to do with the artificiality of the rest of my day. At the time, I was attending a religious university, where a sea of shiny people with very good attitudes marched to and from their classes on campus. It was the early 90s.

