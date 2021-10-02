CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Maritime Museum disowns its own slavery gallery as it ‘no longer reflects’ its vision

By Craig Simpson
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Maritime Museum has disowned its own slavery gallery, saying displays in its Atlantic exhibition “no longer reflect” its vision. Visitors are invited to explore the “troubled history of the Atlantic Ocean” in the gallery, which includes an overview of the slave trade and accounts from black abolitionists such as Olaudah Equiano.

