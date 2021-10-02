Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive moves to 4-0 in the SEC Red

The NMU Swim and Dive team have returned from the Open Water Nationals in Lawrence, Kansas taking home a first place victory in the CSCAA men’s competition. The winning men’s team consisted of four swimmers, and two Wildcat women were also featured in the event. Ondrej Zach took home first with a time of 56:10.6, four minutes ahead of the second place swimmer. He was followed by Jasper Pullinen in sixth and Thibault Auger in eighth. Closing it out for the ‘Cats in 19th place was Grant Combs. On the women’s side, Maria Arakelian and Vanessa Steigauf placed 60th and 62nd respectively. Zach is proud not only of his momentous feat but also his team’s performance over the weekend.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO