Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive moves to 4-0 in the SEC Red
Dexter women’s swim and dive defeated Bedford on Thursday night to improve their SEC red conference record to 4-0 and their overall season record to 6-1. Maddy Matos helped lead the Dreadnaughts to victory with first place finishes in the 200 medley relay (with Delaney Parker, Isa Reyes and Marea Balcom), the 200 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay (with Jill Kinnard, Laura Walton, and Harper Brown) and a second place finish in the 100 backstroke. The Dexter B medley relay (Alexis TerBush, Harper Brown, Claire Blodgett and Sydney Collins) was third.thesuntimesnews.com
Comments / 0