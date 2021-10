Each Thursday this season, Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman is diving deep into the WNBA story lines you need to know. As Courtney Vandersloot hauled in her 10th, and final, rebound during the Sky’s Game 1 101–95 double-overtime win over the Sun on Tuesday night, her reaction was no different than it had been for her previous nine boards. Why would it have been? Vandersloot, one of the sport’s premier guards, was more focused on turning up the floor to ice away her team’s instant-classic victory than she was on her own numbers. She even admitted to ESPN’s Holly Rowe afterward that she had no idea it gave her the second triple double ever recorded in a WNBA postseason game.

