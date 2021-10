Christian Ball had both goals for Haddonfield, including the overtime game-winner, as Haddonfield topped Haddon Township 2-1 on Monday night in Haddonfield. Ball scored his first with just more than a minute to go in regulation to even the score at 1-1, and the game-winner came with less than a minute to go before the night would have ended in a draw.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO