GriftHorse trojan has stolen millions from Android users

By VB Staff
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GriftHorse Android trojan has hit over 10 million victims globally, according to the research arm of mobile security firm Zimperium. Zimperium’s zLabs recently discovered GriftHorse, an aggressive mobile premium services campaign, and says the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of euros. While typical premium service scams take advantage of phishing techniques, this specific global scam has hidden behind malicious Android applications acting as trojans, allowing it to take advantage of user interactions for increased spread and infection.

