Thousands in Brazil protest Bolsonaro, seek his impeachment

Plainview Daily Herald
 8 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — With Brazil’s presidential election one year away, tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and dozens of other cities around the country to protest President Jair Bolsonaro and call for his impeachment over his government’s handling of the pandemic.

AFP

US senators warn Brazil's Bolsonaro on democracy

Top senators from President Joe Biden's Democratic Party warned Tuesday that the US relationship with Brazil would be at risk if President Jair Bolsonaro does not respect democratic norms in October 2022 elections. The far-right leader, one of the leading international allies of Donald Trump, has warned that Brazil could see scenes reminiscent of the January 6 mob violence in Washington by supporters of the former US president's false claims of election fraud. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, four Democratic senators said that disruption in Brazil's democracy "would jeopardize the very foundation" of relations between the Western Hemisphere's two most populous nations. "We urge you to make clear that the United States supports Brazil's democratic institutions, and that any undemocratic break with the current constitutional order will have serious consequences," said the senators including Dick Durbin, the chamber's number two Democrat, and Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
U.S. POLITICS
casinobeats.com

Bolsonaro expected to ‘veto’ Brazil’s proposed gambling regulation

According to a report shared by BNL Data, Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, has warned that he will not allow the market to be regulated, despite having revealed in an interview with Veja that he has been in touch with government officials in regards to a proposed gambling legislation. “The...
AMERICAS
dailynewsen.com

The demonstrations against Bolsonaro refills the streets of Brazil

Social movements, unions and left parties Fold again on Saturday the streets of Brazil in protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro. The traditional protests against the delay in the purchase of vaccines and the denialist management of the general pandemyan were added complaints for inflation, the price of gas and fuels and unemployment, growing problems in the houses of Brazilians.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro pushes fertilizer project as he warns of shortage

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday his government planned to develop a project aimed at increasing the country's production of fertilizer and making it less reliant on imports. Speaking during his weekly live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro did not provide many details on the...
CHINA
b975.com

Lula keen to debate Bolsonaro on rebuilding Brazil in 2022 campaign

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that he looks forward to a debate about Brazil’s future in next year’s presidential campaign, attacking far-right President Jair Bolsonaro without openly declaring his candidacy. Lula has spent months preparing another run for president, first in...
POLITICS
ktwb.com

Brazil hospital chain hid COVID-19 deaths, whistleblowers’ lawyer tells Senate

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A Brazilian hospital chain tested unproven drugs on elderly COVID-19 patients without their knowledge as part of an effort to validate President Jair Bolsonaro’s preferred ‘miracle cure,’ a lawyer for whistleblowing doctors told senators on Tuesday. At least nine people died of COVID-19 during the trials at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Brazil's Lula to announce next year if will run for president

Brazil's left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he would announce "at the start of next year" whether or not he will run for the presidency in October 2022. "I've been saying I'm not a candidate because I will only decide on my possible candidacy at the beginning of next year," said Lula at a press conference in the capital Brasilia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Doctors claim Brazil hospitals gave dodgy COVID-19 care

Irene Castilho didn’t even have a day to grieve after her husband died of COVID-19. She was sick, too, coughing and struggling to breathe; he was barely gone when she started using his oxygen mask. The same day, on March 22, she was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo The 71-year-old had followed doctors’ instructions to the letter – dutifully taking her doses of hydroxychloroquine. She also took ivermectin and a battery of anti-inflammatories and vitamins in the so-called “COVID kit” that her health care company, Prevent Senior, mailed to her home.Still, her condition had deteriorated.At the hospital,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil's unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game

Brazil s president claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches had prevented him from attending a game. Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos but did not because he is not vaccinated.“Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30% of available seats in Brazilian championship games. The protocol agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese
SOCCER
New York Post

US, Mexico to hold talks as thousands of Haitians gather near border

Members of the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met with Mexican officials Friday about updating the security cooperation between the two countries as the White House tracks roughly 20,000 Haitian migrants who are holed up in Colombia and waiting to surge to the US border. The Haitians...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Thousands of Indian farmers renew protests against reforms

Thousands of Indian farmers renewed protests against legislation backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that they say threatens their businesses and livelihoods, Reuters reports. Driving the news: The laws, which were introduced in September 2020, deregulate agriculture and let farmers sell produce to buyers outside of the government-regulated markets....
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Conservative conference: Thousands protest in Manchester

Thousands of protesters have marched through Manchester on the first day of the Conservative Party conference. They were calling for various reforms, including to social care and policing. About 10,000 delegates are expected in the city for the Tories' first in-person conference since the pandemic and their 2019 election victory.
PROTESTS
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS

