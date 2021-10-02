Women’s march in Hoboken supports right to choose ahead of Roe V. Wade challenges

A women’s march was held in Hoboken as the Supreme Court is set to hear a new challenge to the Roe. V. Wade ruling.

It's the first large women's gathering in Hoboken since President Joe Biden took office.

"If we don't do it for ourselves, clearly nobody else will," said Tiffany Voll, an event organizer and resident of Towaco. “We have to use our own voice and say our truth, not only for our generation, not for only the past but for the future."

It's been about a month since a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect, without an exception for rape or incest.

"People across the nation are joining together to send a clear unified message that we will defend Roe v. Wade, that we believe in women's rights to necessary healthcare and that we won't go backwards," added Kate Triggiano, a Red Bank Councilwoman.

For some this fight feels like a familiar one. Kust ask Lisa Roth Gulvin of Hoboken.

"I'm doing the same thing I was doing 35 years ago," she said.

"Fighting for women's rights over their own bodies ((butted)) and I'm going to do it until we don't have to do it anymore."

Over 600 marches in support of reproductive choice are happening across the country.